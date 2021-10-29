LETTER: The filibuster and majority rule

The principle of protecting minority interests is embedded in the Constitution.

Marty Stark writes to tell us we need to get rid of the Senate filibuster because it allows the minority party to “block everything” (Tuesday letter). There are two fallacies at play here.

First, it is not the Republican Party blocking the Democrats’ wholesale giveaway, it is their own party. Muster 50 votes before you cry about Republican obstruction.

Second, Mr. Stark seems to believe that our Constitution was designed as a majority rules document. It was not. The Constitution was designed with minority party rights being front and center.

The Senate is not supposed to act with emotion, as Mr. Stark would like. It is supposed to take time, deliberate and come to an agreement.