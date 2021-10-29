67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The filibuster and majority rule

Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas
October 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Washington Post photo by Matt McClain
Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

Marty Stark writes to tell us we need to get rid of the Senate filibuster because it allows the minority party to “block everything” (Tuesday letter). There are two fallacies at play here.

First, it is not the Republican Party blocking the Democrats’ wholesale giveaway, it is their own party. Muster 50 votes before you cry about Republican obstruction.

Second, Mr. Stark seems to believe that our Constitution was designed as a majority rules document. It was not. The Constitution was designed with minority party rights being front and center.

The Senate is not supposed to act with emotion, as Mr. Stark would like. It is supposed to take time, deliberate and come to an agreement.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
2
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
5
Rise in Summerlin burglaries has residents seeking more security
Rise in Summerlin burglaries has residents seeking more security
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Are Joe Biden voters happy?
David Ballard Las Vegas

Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Republicans don’t care about the rules
Marty Stark Las Vegas

What is so infuriating in this debate about the filibuster is that the other side (the Republicans) could not care less about “the rules.”