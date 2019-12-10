LETTER: The genius of the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez

Editorial cartoonist is truly a gift at Christmas and throughout the year.

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Political cartoonist Michael Ramirez is simply a genius. I have been amazed and entertained for years by Mr. Ramirez’s phenomenal ability to size up a situation with one drawing and a bare minimum of words.

His Dec. 4 Review-Journal cartoon depicting Rep. Jerry Nadler as a princess in “Ditzy’s Frozen” is so funny, hip and poignant that it’s scary.

We who call Las Vegas home are blessed to have a man of Mr. Ramirez’s talent on staff of our city’s premier newspaper. To the RJ and our community, he is truly a gift at Christmas and throughout the year.