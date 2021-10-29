67°F
Letters

LETTER: The good and the bad about Las Vegas

David Tulanian Las Vegas
October 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

While there are plenty of good reasons to live in Las Vegas — for example, no state income tax, nice weather and gambling — there are good reasons to not live here. How about the former coroner who allegedly holds fake college degrees, or the fiasco that state jobless officials created when unemployed people couldn’t get their money for months? Or the continuing problem with the Clark County School District, where students consistently rank at or near the bottom in the nation?

