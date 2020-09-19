89°F
Letters

LETTER: The Henderson Trump rally and constitutional rights

Gary Klann Henderson
September 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I totally agree with Don Ahern’s constitutional right to assemble and to his freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment in hosting the event in Henderson for President Donald J. Trump’s re-election. It is pretty obvious by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s picking and choosing actions that his main concern isn’t for the spread of COVID-19, but to suppress any effort by the Republican Party to re-elect President Trump.

