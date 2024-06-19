97°F
Letters

LETTER: The justices and bump stocks

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palest ...
LETTER: What does Hamas have to lose?
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Global warming and timelines
The Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Career pols in Congress need to be term-limited
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Those dastardly mosquitoes
William Childs Henderson
June 19, 2024 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 4:22 pm

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on bump stocks has brought another howl of objection to this “change in policy,” much like the complaints over the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The media are aiding and abetting this misinformation about the court’s duty and responsibility, so let me clarify:

All too many of our laws are poorly written or have unintended consequences. The court’s role is to determine what the language of a law actually means and whether a lower court decision, or the law on which the decision was based, violates the Constitution. It is not supposed to consider the merits or public opinion.

When a law is badly written, however, the court’s interpretation becomes difficult and subject to change. The members of Congress for whom we vote are supposed to represent our views. If we don’t like the policies they write into law, it is up to us to vote for someone else. If you don’t vote, you have no business complaining.

Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

To give perspective, the California Sierra was largely free of permanent snow 700 years ago, but then developed the glaciers that are retreating today.

Andy Windes Las Vegas

It’s been my pleasure to have lived in the Las Vegas Valley for 50 years. In all that time, I cannot recall ever once having been bitten by a mosquito. Until now.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

LETTER: The Trump show trial
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

