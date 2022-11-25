LETTER: The legacy of Harry Reid

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nevada, during the grand opening ceremony of Culinary Health Center on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was shocked at the praise hurled on the late Harry Reid by Review-Journal columnist Steve Sebelius on Sunday (“Cortez Masto keeps her Senate seat, but just barely”). I liked Mr. Reid for several reasons, none of which I’ll share. And I disliked him for more reasons, also none of which I’ll share. My parents and religion taught me never to speak ill of the dead.

But I will say, for those living and writing about the late senator, that if the best you have to say is that the Reid political machine got a few Democrats elected, you don’t have much. And please don’t tell me he has an airport named after him. I remember the person who was the original airport’s namesake.