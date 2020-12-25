LETTER: The mystery of Donald Trump and his supporters
Why do Democrats back Joe Biden?
In response to John Dombek’s recent letter in which he asked Trump supporters to give him the reasons they support the president: The query is easy to answer using words of wisdom from Stuart Chase:
“For those who believe (in Donald Trump), no proof is necessary. For those who don’t believe, no proof is possible.” Furthermore, explain please if you would to President Trump’s voters,: What did Vice President Joe Biden do in 50 years of public service that warranted voting for him over Mr. Trump? We appreciate if you would.