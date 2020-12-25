LETTER: The mystery of Donald Trump and his supporters

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to John Dombek’s recent letter in which he asked Trump supporters to give him the reasons they support the president: The query is easy to answer using words of wisdom from Stuart Chase:

“For those who believe (in Donald Trump), no proof is necessary. For those who don’t believe, no proof is possible.” Furthermore, explain please if you would to President Trump’s voters,: What did Vice President Joe Biden do in 50 years of public service that warranted voting for him over Mr. Trump? We appreciate if you would.