LETTER: The nasty Border Patrol agents!

The didn’t whip anybody, but they did use bad language.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Those dastardly border agents. How dare they curse at a person attempting to enter our nation illegally. They did not follow the Biden rules of immigration: Welcome the illegal alien into our country and give said criminal a phone, clothing and a free ride to parts of our country unknown.

I think profanity awareness needs to be addressed. Let’s spend some serious cash and get these agents training. The lives of the criminals entering our country deserve it.