LETTER: The nasty Border Patrol agents!
The didn’t whip anybody, but they did use bad language.
Those dastardly border agents. How dare they curse at a person attempting to enter our nation illegally. They did not follow the Biden rules of immigration: Welcome the illegal alien into our country and give said criminal a phone, clothing and a free ride to parts of our country unknown.
I think profanity awareness needs to be addressed. Let’s spend some serious cash and get these agents training. The lives of the criminals entering our country deserve it.