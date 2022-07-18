99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The nasty Border Patrol agents!

Don Perry Las Vegas
July 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross t ...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Those dastardly border agents. How dare they curse at a person attempting to enter our nation illegally. They did not follow the Biden rules of immigration: Welcome the illegal alien into our country and give said criminal a phone, clothing and a free ride to parts of our country unknown.

I think profanity awareness needs to be addressed. Let’s spend some serious cash and get these agents training. The lives of the criminals entering our country deserve it.

MOST READ
1
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
2
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
3
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
4
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
5
CARTOON: Who can wait until 2024?
CARTOON: Who can wait until 2024?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Ramirez on Uvalde
Matthew Moschellla Las Vegas

More guns doesn’t always work.