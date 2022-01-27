43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The NCAA and transgender athletes

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
January 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

It is none of my concern if a man wants to become transgender. But competing in women’s sports is a problem. Science will tell you that a man’s muscle composition is much stronger than a woman’s. Testosterone has a lot to do with this.

The NCAA now says that transgender females have to be tested for testosterone before competing. This is too little, too late. The man’s strength has already been developed and will take a long time to wane. Every man loses testosterone as he ages, and it just takes more work to stay strong and fit. So they still have an unfair advantage competing in women’s sports.

If they want to win fairly, compete against men.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
3
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
4
EDITORIAL: For Joe Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
EDITORIAL: For Joe Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
5
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST