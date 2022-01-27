LETTER: The NCAA and transgender athletes

It is none of my concern if a man wants to become transgender. But competing in women’s sports is a problem. Science will tell you that a man’s muscle composition is much stronger than a woman’s. Testosterone has a lot to do with this.

The NCAA now says that transgender females have to be tested for testosterone before competing. This is too little, too late. The man’s strength has already been developed and will take a long time to wane. Every man loses testosterone as he ages, and it just takes more work to stay strong and fit. So they still have an unfair advantage competing in women’s sports.

If they want to win fairly, compete against men.