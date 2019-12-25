LETTER: The reality about food stamps

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In his Dec. 16 letter, Richard Strickland states, “No one would actually not work just to receive a few bucks a month in food stamps.” Maybe if Mr. Strickland would stop by my neighborhood Walmart grocery store on the first of each month, he could see the people there who are using EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards to shop. They are allowed $125 a month per participant. Yet I have seen some of them with not only one, but two and three full shopping carts. I guess Mr. Strickland is right, these people are working — working the system, that is.