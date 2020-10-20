LETTER: The Save Our Stages act

The Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

It seems to me to be true that during an economic downturn like the one we have now, the people need to be protected from disaster with the preservation of food and shelter. These are the most essential for preservation of life. But where on the list does entertainment stand? Wouldn’t it be reasonable to consider it at the bottom of the list of essentials to survival in a downturn?

Why, then does Rep. Dina Titus think it is a good idea to preserve this least essential item of entertainment as being at the top of the list for survival and demand that the federal government supply funding for the Save Our Stages Act (Friday Review-Journal)?

Who would ultimately provide the funding for the Save Our Stages Act? Wouldn’t it be the producing taxpayers?