Letters

LETTER: The vaccine plan is obvious: Give it to those over the age of 65

D.L. Booth Henderson
January 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Nevada and other states have finally seen the light. Old people should get the vaccine before anyone else. That’s before cops, firefighters, teachers and, yes, even before prisoners. People older than 65 represent 16 percent of the population but account for 80 percent of the deaths. Give the vaccine to the people who could die from the virus, not to the people who might get a cough or sore throat from it. Also, those with serious health problems should be in the first group.

