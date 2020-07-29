LETTER: The warning bells are all around on the coronavirus

An alarm goes off. No answer. An alarm goes off. No answer. Is our one-term governor so asleep that he cannot hear the alarm or see what is happening?

Dr. Deborah Birx has issued a red alert that Nevada needs to take decisive and immediate action to control the coronavirus. I, like many Nevadans, stayed home starting last March, as advised, and we had the virus under control to the point where our town was relatively safe. So safe that the powers-that-be decided it was time to bring as many as possible from all over the world to come and enjoy our “safe” city.

Well, a pea brain could have told you what would happen, and — I’ll be darned — my pea brain is looking at the result today: One thousand cases per day and climbing. I do not believe all small businesses need to be closed, as they are supported by locals and not visitors. But the Petri dish casinos need to be closed immediately.

Maybe if we had stayed on course last March, two or three casinos could have opened that locals would have supported and helped our economy. But what does my pea brain know? Alarm. Alarm. Anybody there?