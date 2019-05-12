74°F
Letters

LETTER: There’s more to the Northwest Academy story

Brent Facer St. George, Utah
May 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your series “Deserted in the Desert” about Northwest Academy ignored some important facts. Any entity working with maladapted youth — whether it is state-run or private — will have allegations. This is because many maladapted youth do not like being at these facilities, and they have a long history of dishonesty, exaggeration and manipulations. That doesn’t mean their allegations don’t need to be checked. They do. But to assume their allegations are correct is not right either.

We have state agencies and courts to fully examine allegations. It is one thing to make an allegation and let the press run with it. It is a whole other thing to be subject to cross examination and have other witnesses called to discredit the charges.

So when you report that Northwest Academy allegations were investigated and were unsubstantiated, you imply that the state agencies did not do a good job. But that is naive and unfair. The agencies did a good job. They simply found that many of the accusations were without adequate substance. That would be congruent with most allegations made by this unique population with their obvious agendas. The very fact that agencies did numerous investigations is evidence that claims did not go unchecked for years, as your article suggested from the beginning.

Finally, a long time ago I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Marcel Chappuis for a number of years. I can tell you that he would never abuse or mistreat any youth. He is one of the most kind and caring professionals I know.

THE LATEST
LETTER: GOP needs to mount a moral defense of capitalism
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Conservatives are now attacking the Green New Deal by pointing out (correctly) that government control of the economy will not work, will raise taxes, will cost too much, etc.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.