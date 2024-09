It was such a pleasure to read your article regarding the airmen honored for saving the pregnant woman at Zion National Park.

Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue a pregnant woman and others during flash flooding at Zion National Park. (Courtesy Nellis Air Force Base/Facebook)

It was such a pleasure to read your article (Sept. 1) regarding the airmen honored for saving the pregnant woman at Zion National Park.

What selfless, wonderful men to react so quickly and to use their training to help save this woman’s life. They are true American heroes and a reflection of the greatness of our military.