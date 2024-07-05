LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

The Highway Patrol and Metro are on the roads 24 hours a day. If I see it every time I go anywhere, surely, they see it all day, every day and simply choose to ignore it. Why?