Letters

LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!

(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: Mt. Charleston school situation stinks
LETTER: Nevadans showing how democracy works
LETTER: America’s gun culture
LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise
Robert Ryan Las Vegas
July 4, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Why are we all wasting so much money on plates and registration for our vehicles? Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. I don’t go that many places.

The Highway Patrol and Metro are on the roads 24 hours a day. If I see it every time I go anywhere, surely, they see it all day, every day and simply choose to ignore it. Why?

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

LETTER: We have become numb
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

