LETTER: Thoughts on the Las Vegas homeless problem

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recently marked its one year anniversary as a 24/7 facility. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I’ve done a lot of volunteering in Nevada and, in my opinion, trying to “fix” the homeless situation is like playing whack-a-mole in an arcade. Millions upon millions of dollars are thrown at the problem, with nonprofit agencies popping up everywhere.

Here is one more opinion: We need more metal health facilities and more drug treatment centers. I also like the idea of tiny houses in a monitored community. The house has a bed, air/heat and a lock on the door. All other needs are met outside the little house. Teaching people how to camp on the street (San Francisco) is useless.