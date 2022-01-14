52°F
LETTER: Thoughts on the Las Vegas homeless problem

Donna Coleman Henderson
January 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recen ...
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recently marked its one year anniversary as a 24/7 facility. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I’ve done a lot of volunteering in Nevada and, in my opinion, trying to “fix” the homeless situation is like playing whack-a-mole in an arcade. Millions upon millions of dollars are thrown at the problem, with nonprofit agencies popping up everywhere.

Here is one more opinion: We need more metal health facilities and more drug treatment centers. I also like the idea of tiny houses in a monitored community. The house has a bed, air/heat and a lock on the door. All other needs are met outside the little house. Teaching people how to camp on the street (San Francisco) is useless.

