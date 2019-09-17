LETTER: Time for common-sense gun laws
Universal background checks a must.
Universal background checks should be required for all gun transfers … period. If, in fact, a person sells a gun to a felon, mentally challenged person, a minor or others who wouldn’t be able to legally purchase a weapon, and that said weapon is found to have been used in the commission of a crime, that seller should face prison time equal to the sentence of the perpetrator. That’s a common-sense gun law we can all live with and die for.