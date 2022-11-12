47°F
Letters

LETTER: Time for common-sense Social Security reforms

Paul Gary Las Vegas
November 11, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

I rely on Social Security to help pay my bills especially with inflation for food at double digits and no end in sight. I am not affiliated with either political party but feel that raising the Social Security retirement age, cutting benefits for high earners who really don’t need any help and limiting the benefit period for wealthy Americans — all Republican ideas — makes sense to me.

This program that I paid into for 40 years needs to be strengthened, not destroyed. I wish all the lies on both sides would desist and together they would come up with a sensible plan. It can no longer just be left as is.

