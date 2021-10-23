LETTER: Time for members of Congress to do their jobs

Quit the finger-pointing. Quit trying to fix the blame and fix the problem.

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo)

I can say that I’ve eaten the wrong things and gained weight. I’m the one who had to adjust my diet. I can say I was reckless with my spending and incurred debt. I’m the one who had to change my habits and pay off my debt.

All 435 members of Congress, plus the president and vice president, have been elected by us. It is time that they did what they were hired to do. Quit trying to fix the blame and fix the problem.