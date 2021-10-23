69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Time for members of Congress to do their jobs

Jeff Sauer Las Vegas
October 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo)

I can say that I’ve eaten the wrong things and gained weight. I’m the one who had to adjust my diet. I can say I was reckless with my spending and incurred debt. I’m the one who had to change my habits and pay off my debt.

All 435 members of Congress, plus the president and vice president, have been elected by us. It is time that they did what they were hired to do. Quit trying to fix the blame and fix the problem.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘The truth will come out’
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘The truth will come out’
2
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
3
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
4
Las Vegas executive faces voter fraud charges in 2020 election
Las Vegas executive faces voter fraud charges in 2020 election
5
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST