LETTER: Time to move on from school Superintendent Jesus Jara

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to your Oct. 1 editorial on Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara testifying before Congress in Washington:

Mr. Jara’s constant haranguing for more and more funding could be in reference to more hiring for union purposes, although joining a union in Nevada is not mandatory. Money is not the learning porthole. Parochial systems achieve fine academic progress on much, much lower budgets.

Mr. Jara has lowered academic standards and credits more funding as the focused solution to the low ranking of his school district. The best solution is to replace Mr. Jara with an old-school administrator who sets high standards for 300,000-plus students. Individuals tend to rise or fall with standards that are set.

The district must solicit superintendent applications from those who will specify the steps needed to get students learning again. It must not be necessary to spend $300,000 for interviewing around the country or bringing applicants in for interviewing, as the district did for Mr. Jara. And still Las Vegas has a last or near-last ranking.