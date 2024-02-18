54°F
Letters

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt

Richard Augulis Las Vegas
February 17, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 

Your Tuesday editorial talked about the rising national debt and the lack of interest by both politicians and the public to do anything about it. As a matter of fact, there was more interest from the voting public in a celebrity than in this fiscal crisis.

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars. Americans better start wising up on this significant issue or future generations will pay the price — and it will not be a good one.

