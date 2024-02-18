LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

Your Tuesday editorial talked about the rising national debt and the lack of interest by both politicians and the public to do anything about it. As a matter of fact, there was more interest from the voting public in a celebrity than in this fiscal crisis.

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars. Americans better start wising up on this significant issue or future generations will pay the price — and it will not be a good one.