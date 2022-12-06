51°F
LETTER: Times are good for Nevada gamers

G. Harry Ransom Las Vegas
December 5, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nevada’s gaming industry has become increasingly successful. What is the main source of their profits? Two categories.

First, we are told that Southern Nevada hotels achieved an all-time high room rate average in October of $209.89 per night. Second, even more astounding are the numbers for casinos. Gaming revenue has surpassed $1 billion each month for the past 20 months. So it’s obvious that increasing the number of visitors adds to the prosperity of the casinos.

Where do the visitors come from? By air (a real hassle lately) and by car (a nightmare for decades). Say, wouldn’t a high-speed train from Southern California ease the traveling pressure and attract more players? Sure. Wouldn’t the gaming industry be the greatest beneficiary of such a mode of transport? Of course. Well, what’s the industry’s plan of support? Zilch. The gaming industry has avoided being involved in the train’s planning for more than two decades.

But, wait. There’s less. What about taxpayer dollars? Hmm.

