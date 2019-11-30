41°F
Letters

LETTER: Tribalism is tearing the United States apart

Jerome Andreoli Jr. Las Vegas
November 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

At the risk of being assaulted, I am stating that I am “a white nationalist.” Therefore, I am vilified by “altruistic,” politically correct liberals and those who pander to them.

But my definition is somewhat different than theirs. I am white and a “nationalist.” The definition of white is pretty much self explanatory. “Nationalists,” as defined in the dictionary, are those who strongly identify with their own nation and vigorously support its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations.

I am not a “white supremacist.” This is a distinction the left tries to muddy and the media seem to embrace. I abhor those who want to repeat the part of our history that enslaved and oppressed so many.

I am a senior and a veteran. I stand for the “Star Spangled Banner.” I salute the flag and what it represents, the good and the bad. This is still the best place in the world to live — I do not see China, Russia, Cuba or Venezuela putting up fences to keep people out.

We are becoming more and more a nation of tribes, tribes that live only for revenge — much like what the Middle East is. We all need to do better.

