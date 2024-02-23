54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump civil judgment a fraud

Steven Ginther Mesquite
February 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Donald Trump was ordered to pay a $355 million penalty in a civil fraud verdict. This in itself is a fraud.

Most if not all real estate developers needing to borrow money inflate their assets in hope of getting more money. Banks look at the assets and then reduce them to what they think the value is — then they loan money on their assessment. Hospitals and doctors inflate their bills to insurance companies to get more money after the insurance company reduces the bill to what they are willing to pay. Big Pharma inflates the cost of producing medicine to cover nonexistent overhead. This is normal cat-and-mouse business. Everyone does it.

So if the Trump case is not a political witch hunt, then take all the players to court. Fine them an exorbitant amount to put them out of business, then take over the business as a government-run entity. I am sure that will fix this dishonest asset and bill inflation fiasco.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Back off President Joe Biden
Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is a caring, kind and responsible person. He loves his country over power and party.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Don’t blame ranked-choice voting
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas

We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities
Don Perry Las Vegas

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

More stories
LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit
LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue
LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue