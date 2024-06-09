91°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump conviction is enough for one GOP voter

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Roy McGee Henderson
June 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your June 2 editorial on Donald Trump’s conviction was an honest take on the state in which we find the GOP. As a lifelong registered Republican, I cannot in good conscience cast my vote for a convicted felon. I also can no longer support a party that has chosen this craven, stunningly stupid individual as our standard-bearer three times.

I urge all my fellow Republicans who are as disgusted as I am about Mr, Trump to voice their frustration to Michael McDonald and the state GOP leadership. I, for one, will be voting an up and down ballot for all Democratic candidates this November.

