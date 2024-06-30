98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: This is what the nation has to choose from?
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The debate disaster
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Not a good look
Fallen.
CARTOON: The debate
Howard Claeson Las Vegas
June 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

When Donald Trump challenged the Biden campaign to a debate, they could not ignore it. Joe Biden then issued rules for the debate, perhaps thinking Mr. Trump would not agree to the one-sided rules. It was a surprise too many when he accepted.

I, like many others, feel Mr. Trump was the clear winner of the debate. The most important take away from the debate, however, could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden. The one who ran in 2020 and the one running now. The one for whom the mainstream media, Big Tech and government agencies have been covering. There can be no claims of “doctored” video or any other malfeasance by the Trump campaign as to what many Americans saw.

This was a clear display of the real person who many unaware voters picked to lead our country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The debate disaster
Douglas Bell Henderson

The time for a new generation of leaders is now.

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rooki ...
LETTER: A dangerous combination
Donna West Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Sam Brown are extremists. These are two men who would sooner throw your vote away if it’s not for them.

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Missing the mark
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
Brad Davis Henderson

Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament
recommend 2
LETTER: A dangerous combination
recommend 3
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
recommend 4
LETTER: The Trump show trial
recommend 5
SAUNDERS: Biden and Trump to debate again — but they’re not the same men
recommend 6
LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate