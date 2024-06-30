LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden

The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.

When Donald Trump challenged the Biden campaign to a debate, they could not ignore it. Joe Biden then issued rules for the debate, perhaps thinking Mr. Trump would not agree to the one-sided rules. It was a surprise too many when he accepted.

I, like many others, feel Mr. Trump was the clear winner of the debate. The most important take away from the debate, however, could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden. The one who ran in 2020 and the one running now. The one for whom the mainstream media, Big Tech and government agencies have been covering. There can be no claims of “doctored” video or any other malfeasance by the Trump campaign as to what many Americans saw.

This was a clear display of the real person who many unaware voters picked to lead our country.