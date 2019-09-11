71°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump supporters should know they’ve been lied to

Lloyd St. James Henderson
September 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

People who love President Donald Trump should now know they were conned and lied to — and here is one of his biggest lies. At his rallies over the past couple years, he claimed Mexico would pay for the wall he wanted to build. When that lie fell, he lately claims that the United States is taking in billions and billions of dollars on his great trade deals and the tariffs he has imposed on other countries, especially China.

Well, Trump lovers, if we are taking in so many billions and billions, why did the president take about $3.6 billion that was to be used for military-based projects to start building part of his wall?

He lies so much he believes his own lies. It’s time his supporters stopped.

