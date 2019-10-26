61°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s in trouble

Mary Longmore North Las Vegas
October 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble. He began his Thursday commentary (Elizabeth Warren a gift for President Trump) with a lie. It then morphed into the rambling talking points and lies the most corrupt President and administration in 240 years.

He states the economy is booming. Says who? Not the farmers, which include many of Trump’s supporters, whose businesses are failing or have gone into bankruptcy.

While President Donald Trump has pledged to revive factory jobs in the United States, that pocket of the economy dipped deeper into a recession last month. A low employment rate does not mean good jobs are available. People are still having to maintain two, sometimes three, jobs to survive.

No sir, we are not booming. We should thank former President Barack Obama that we can still tread water after the assault that has been placed on our economy.

I will not lend myself to “predictions” regarding an election, one year out that still has 12 candidates vying. The Democratic Nominating Convention has not been held, the votes not tabulated, but somehow, someway Root want us to believe that Trump’ and his criminality have a lock and hold on the American people.

As the late Elijah Cummings said “We are better than this.”

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate
By Sherry Hobbs, Henderson

Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth
By Richard Wells, Las Vegas

I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.

LETTER: Congress, Nevada and surprise medical bills
W. Bradford Isaacs Las Vegas The writer, a medical doctor, is chairman of the clinical governance board for USAP-Nevada.

Accessing affordable, reliable health care can be a daunting task in Nevada. Reps. Lee and Horsford can make health care more affordable and accessible by tackling surprise medical billing.