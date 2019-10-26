LETTER: Trump’s in trouble

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a campaign rally in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble. He began his Thursday commentary (Elizabeth Warren a gift for President Trump) with a lie. It then morphed into the rambling talking points and lies the most corrupt President and administration in 240 years.

He states the economy is booming. Says who? Not the farmers, which include many of Trump’s supporters, whose businesses are failing or have gone into bankruptcy.

While President Donald Trump has pledged to revive factory jobs in the United States, that pocket of the economy dipped deeper into a recession last month. A low employment rate does not mean good jobs are available. People are still having to maintain two, sometimes three, jobs to survive.

No sir, we are not booming. We should thank former President Barack Obama that we can still tread water after the assault that has been placed on our economy.

I will not lend myself to “predictions” regarding an election, one year out that still has 12 candidates vying. The Democratic Nominating Convention has not been held, the votes not tabulated, but somehow, someway Root want us to believe that Trump’ and his criminality have a lock and hold on the American people.

As the late Elijah Cummings said “We are better than this.”