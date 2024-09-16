LETTER: Trump’s incoherence was on full display

I watched Donald Trump’s entire response to the question from a member of the Economic Club of New York on how he would make child care affordable. Your coverage appeared to highlight a coherent response (“Trump: Tariffs will aid child care,” Sept. 6). Instead, Mr. Trump attempted a rambling, blithering and drivel-filled explanation. It was obvious he was off his teleprompter and failed to come up with an answer that addressed the question. Additionally, tariffs are paid for by the consumer, which would raise taxes for those purchasing foreign imports.

You did your readers a disservice by misrepresenting the exchange as normal. It most certainly was not.