Fans dance during a candlelight vigil on the second anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur About one hundred people attended the gathering which was held at the location where Shakur was shot in Las Vegas RJ photo by Mike Salsbury Fans dance during a candlelight vigil Sunday night on the second anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur. About one hundred people attended the gathering which was held at the location where Shakur was shot in Las Vegas. RJ photo by Mike Salsbury

I am not sure who at the Review-Journal thought it was a good idea to feature a memorial to Tupac Shakur on Sunday front page while reporting the unbelievable sacrifice of 13 brave military personnel needlessly killed due to our inept administration on the last page of Monday’s edition. But it wasn’t a good idea.