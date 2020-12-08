67°F
Letters

LETTER: Turning a critical eye to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s virus restrictions

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
December 8, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2020 - 3:28 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The recent discussion about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 edicts is about nine months overdue. All politicians say they are following the “science.” They say that as if all the people who claim to be experts agree on the “science.” That’s nonsense of course.

Science is the never-ending search for truth. Despite what the political class will tell you, there is no such thing as “settled science.” Politicians simply claim the expert who endorses their chosen policy.

In an ideal world, government would educate members of the public and then let them make their own choices. Had that happened, we would not now be suffering from the current unprecedented economic disaster.

