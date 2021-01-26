LETTER: UMC/Encore shot cooperation an example of what should be
Kudos to UMC and The Encore for the public/private collaboration that they entered into to get vaccines in the arms of eligible people. This is a testament to how seamless an operation can be and certainly is a benchmark for others in the valley to follow. People were well-organized, made sure all were comfortable, welcomed you warmly and answered all your questions.