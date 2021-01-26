38°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: UMC/Encore shot cooperation an example of what should be

Carolyn Jones Henderson
January 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Kudos to UMC and The Encore for the public/private collaboration that they entered into to get vaccines in the arms of eligible people. This is a testament to how seamless an operation can be and certainly is a benchmark for others in the valley to follow. People were well-organized, made sure all were comfortable, welcomed you warmly and answered all your questions.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
4
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
5
Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley could see snow early Monday
Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley could see snow early Monday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
LETTER: COVID vaccines and age
Joe Schaerer Las Vegas

No one’s life is any more important than any other in this battle.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Prisoners want to make the minimum wage?
Verne Stewart Boulder City

If all us taxpayers have to cover their wages, then maybe the prison system should start charging them for room and board.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Big Tech censors are running the country
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

After living through the turbulent ’60s and lots of scary times since, this is perhaps the darkest time of my 78 years.