Letters

LETTER: Under Joe Biden, country going downhill fast

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
January 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, June 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

I’m 62 and never in my previous 60 years did I ever think our country would look as it does today. In early 2020, I was talking to a good friend who was almost 90 and in poor health. Our conversations were about what the country would look like if Joe Biden won. Our worst expectations have been exceeded.

My friend died in October 2020 and never had to see this fiasco. I try to put into words what is happening and just cannot. What’s actually worse than the lies and performance of Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris is the media. It’s like seeing the news in North Korea or Russia and no accountability.

We’re a sad shadow of what we once were. We no longer hold the position of a world-leading country, our military is a joke (not the fault of the soldiers) our police forces are the same as our military. The current generation of lemmings is very depressing, and we still have two years minimum before anything can even begin to change things. Unless “we the people” stand up and take back our country, voting will not correct it at all.

I must say, my old friend got out just in time.

