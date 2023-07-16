102°F
Letters

LETTER: United States should take care of its own

C. Corbin Henderson
July 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Every year, the United States sends billions of dollars in aid — much more than any other country — to beneficiaries around the world in pursuit of its security, economic and humanitarian interests. So far the United States has sent Ukraine more than $75 billion toward its war effort.

This month, a report came out that a lot of our servicemen and women rely on food stamps and live below the poverty level. What is wrong with this picture?

We should not be the world’s police, and we need to take care of our military first.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Post Office raising stamp prices
David Lyons Las Vegas

So the same federal government that caused inflation to go out of control is going to use inflation as a reason to charge Americans more to mail a letter?

