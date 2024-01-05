LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics at the most basic level: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

There is method in the madness. Paying people not to work creates a class of people dependent on the government. Mr. Biden hopes they will vote for him. The harmful side effects are of no matter to him as getting elected seems to be paramount. Flooding the money supply with handouts to the non-workers has driven inflation. Taking money from those who work hinders them investing in the private sector to create economic growth. A win-win for Mr. Biden, but a lose-lose for our economy.