LETTER: UNLV’s football program is an albatross

Five of the Sweet 16 NCAA teams had something in common … they don’t field a Division I football team.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Five of the Sweet 16 NCAA teams had something in common … they don’t field a Division I football team. UNLV should follow this model. Instead, we continue to prop up a less than mediocre football program and embrace the continuity of mediocrity for UNLV basketball.

When Bill Belichick retires, the New England Patriots will focus on continuity. UNLV’s primary stated reason for hiring a new first-time-ever head basketball coach is “stability and continuity.” Stability the past two seasons is an under .500 record with the highlight being a win in a play-in conference tournament game versus Air Force. Anyone, including recruits, excited by that foundation?

Probably the best we can do is in two years try to hire Rick Pitino’s son.

Let’s just hope by then we have a competent AD as opposed to a fundraising cheerleader, and the university recognizes the basketball potential and the football albatross.