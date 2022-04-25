67°F
Letters

LETTER: Unqualified Trump appointee tosses out mask magnet.

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
April 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that the mask mandate for public travel (in effect for more than two years) be extended by an additional two weeks due to the uptick in COVID infections throughout the country because of the latest variant. A federal judge in Florida, rated not qualified to hold that position by the American Bar Association, ruled that the extension was unconstitutional.

Apparently being unqualified in her current position permits the judge to extend her lack of qualifications into the medical field. But it is Florida, and she was appointed by Donald Trump.

