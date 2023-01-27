LETTER: Utilities donate to Lombardo after he wins the election

In your recent article, “$2M flows to Lombardo after win,” you note that numerous businesses donated to Gov. Joe Lombardo “after” he won the election. Why after, if not for special influence?

And particularly, why did Southwest Gas and NV Energy give money to him? These are monopoly companies whose charges are supposed to be controlled by the Nevada Public Utility Commission. When I worked for a public utility in California, it was against the law for us to donate to political parties. (Yet when I got into management, it was done secretly. I donated, or else).

As a customer of both Southwest Gas and NV Energy, I’d like to know why any portion of my utility payment should go to a politician.