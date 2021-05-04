LETTER: Vaccinations necessary to end mask mandates

In his April 25 Viewpoints column, “End Nevada’s mask mandate,” Victor Joecks did the right thing by documenting the importance of being vaccinated. He wrote: “Vaccines are highly effective. This month, officials with the CDC said they identified (only) around 5,800 coronavirus cases among (the 77 million) people who’ve been vaccinated.”

He notes that “the chances of a vaccinated individual contracting COVID (after vaccination) are infinitesimal.” He uses this information to end his column with: “The time to end Nevada’s mask mandate is now.”

But he is putting the cart before the horse.

Unfortunately, many who adhere to Mr. Joecks ideological viewpoint also indicate they will not be vaccinated. It is my hope that Mr. Joecks and the Review-Journal continue to promote the benefits of being vaccinated and that future headlines reflect that vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh the risks.