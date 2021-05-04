90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Vaccinations necessary to end mask mandates

Norman Wright Las Vegas
May 4, 2021 - 4:03 pm
 

In his April 25 Viewpoints column, “End Nevada’s mask mandate,” Victor Joecks did the right thing by documenting the importance of being vaccinated. He wrote: “Vaccines are highly effective. This month, officials with the CDC said they identified (only) around 5,800 coronavirus cases among (the 77 million) people who’ve been vaccinated.”

He notes that “the chances of a vaccinated individual contracting COVID (after vaccination) are infinitesimal.” He uses this information to end his column with: “The time to end Nevada’s mask mandate is now.”

But he is putting the cart before the horse.

Unfortunately, many who adhere to Mr. Joecks ideological viewpoint also indicate they will not be vaccinated. It is my hope that Mr. Joecks and the Review-Journal continue to promote the benefits of being vaccinated and that future headlines reflect that vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh the risks.

MOST READ
1
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
2
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
3
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
4
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous
Melvina Donovan Las Vegas

Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?