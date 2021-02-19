LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

(Getty Images)

This is really getting absurd. According to Wednesday’s Review Journal, “utility” workers now “climb the eligibility ladder” for COVID shots.

I’m three months shy of my 70th birthday and have had open heart surgery at UMC in my recent past. I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?