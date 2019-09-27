LETTER: Vaping is a lifesaving product for smokers

My grandmother and my father were both smokers, and both died from lung cancer. I smoked for 30 years. Then I tried vaping and have not had a cigarette since I began vaping.

I can’t believe the government, Big Pharma and Big Tobacco are trying to ban a lifesaving product. Vaping has changed my life for the better. I can actually walk up a flight of stairs without having to stop and catch my breath since I quit smoking and now vape.

Prohibition has never worked and just leads to unsafe black market products, which end up killing people. What other freedoms will the government take away from us?