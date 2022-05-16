89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Veterans Village is indeed a rat’s nest

David Sweetland Las Vegas
May 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recen ...
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recently marked its one year anniversary as a 24/7 facility. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Regarding the May 8 Review-Journal article by Breanna Erickson about Arnold Stalk and Veterans Village:

I lived at VV this time of year in 2015-16. Merideth Spriggs, founder of Caridad, helped me step out of street life (drunk on Fremont) and into sobriety. Merideth is still my “Moses,” and I am a firsthand witness to “The Exodus” of me, a dead man, walking into society free and contributing to other lost souls who want life of the living.

Ms. Erickson’s article depicting VV as a rat’s nest of bed bugs, cockroaches and poor plumbing is accurate. I lived at VV for three months and complained on a regular basis. When I threatened to go public, I got the boot. Merideth encouraged me. VV management? Their sins will find them out.

The truth in this article has vindicated my Vet Village experience. That poor old apt complex should be demolished. In the meantime Merideth and Caridad have my full endorsement.

MOST READ
1
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
2
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
3
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Imagine the unimaginable
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Imagine the unimaginable
5
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: GOP and abortion
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

GOP political candidates should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.