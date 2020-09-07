LETTER: Victor Blake and rushing to judgment

Hundreds march at a rally for Jacob Black. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In response to the Sept. 1 letter from Jen Schrock:

Ms. Schrock urges Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks to “look inward” to become aware of how “biased he is” concerning his comments on the Victor Blake incident. Mr. Joecks was simply stating that people should wait until they have all the facts before making a judgment. That viewpoint seems reasonable.

Ms. Schrock’s objections seem to imply that getting all the facts and accurate information is not necessary and that personal opinion overrides the necessity of gathering factual information. Ms. Schrock ignores the fact that her attitude exemplifies the bias present in parts of our society today — that police officers are not presumed to be innocent. The officers involved in the Blake shooting (and all other police officers) have the absolute right of the presumption of innocence until a thorough investigation and review occurs.

I believe Mr. Joecks’ statements on the Blake situation are accurate and unbiased. He is not blaming the victim, as Ms. Schrock states. He is recommending that we get the facts before condemning anyone. How can any reasonable person argue with that?