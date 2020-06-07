LETTER: Victor Joecks says police aren’t targeting African-Americans

A white man with power and a voice dismissively assumes he knows all about a world he is not part of.

In response to Victor Joecks’ May 31 column on the death of George Floyd: Police aren’t targeting African-Americans? Really? Here is what’s wrong with America today: a white man with power and a voice dismissively assumes he knows all about a world he is not part of.

Has Mr. Joecks had a policeman put a boot on his neck? Been gunned down while jogging? Been arrested in front of his house because he forgot his keys (professor Henry Louis Gates of Harvard)? Has Mr. Joecks been beaten and pinned to a fence in the cold to freeze to death (Matthew Shepard)? All done by white men who believed they had the power to do so.

Mr. Joecks cannot understand the experience of being black, female or gay. Nor can he ignore our reality. When he gets it … well, that would make America great again.