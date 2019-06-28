LETTER: Victoria Seaman will have a conflict of interest when she joins the Las Vegas City Council

She took campaign cash from developer who wants to build on old Badlands golf course.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Incoming Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s abysmal voter showing in the Queensridge neighborhood, which includes the defunct Badlands golf course, is a vote of no confidence in her ability to be impartial (Wednesday Review-Journal). Ms. Seaman accepted campaign donations from the developer trying to build on the golf course. Ms. Seaman must recuse herself in all matters relating to Queensridge.