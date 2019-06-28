88°F
Letters

LETTER: Victoria Seaman will have a conflict of interest when she joins the Las Vegas City Council

Donna Coleman Henderson
June 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Incoming Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s abysmal voter showing in the Queensridge neighborhood, which includes the defunct Badlands golf course, is a vote of no confidence in her ability to be impartial (Wednesday Review-Journal). Ms. Seaman accepted campaign donations from the developer trying to build on the golf course. Ms. Seaman must recuse herself in all matters relating to Queensridge.

LETTER: Beware of fascism
Juan N. Valdez Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

LETTER: Democrats, free college and reparations
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I am intrigued with two issues that are gaining traction: Free college (coupled with debt forgiveness of existing college loans) and reparations for the descendants of slaves.

LETTER: ‘What’s a dean?’
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

I know well about deans in higher education, but I’ve never heard of a dean in K-12. So I assumed “dean” was a new title for “assistant principal.”

LETTER: The mystery of environmental NIMBYism
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

The very people who claim we are destroying the planet and must get off fossil fuels are the ones who fight the attempts to do just that.