LETTER: Violence and the Portland protests

Webster defines violence as: “Physical force used as to injure, damage or destroy.” A report in the Monday Review-Journal reveals that 200 idiots in Portland sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop. Yet the Portland police reported “no violence.” I wonder which definition of violence the owners of those establishments would agree with.

These “protesters” are exactly like internet trolls, letting their true selves shine through while operating under a cloak of anonymity. No arrests? Seriously? Why have these “activists” been doing this night after night? Easy answer: It’s fun, you’re unknown and there’s zero repercussions. Why stop?