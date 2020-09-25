86°F
Letters

LETTER: Violence and the Portland protests

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
September 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Webster defines violence as: “Physical force used as to injure, damage or destroy.” A report in the Monday Review-Journal reveals that 200 idiots in Portland sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop. Yet the Portland police reported “no violence.” I wonder which definition of violence the owners of those establishments would agree with.

These “protesters” are exactly like internet trolls, letting their true selves shine through while operating under a cloak of anonymity. No arrests? Seriously? Why have these “activists” been doing this night after night? Easy answer: It’s fun, you’re unknown and there’s zero repercussions. Why stop?

