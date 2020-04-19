LETTER: Virus highlights the need for smoke-free casinos
Robert Montgomery’s April 12 commentary regarding whether gaming will ever be the same focuses on the idea of social distancing and safety for the patrons, among other things. Now would be a good opportunity to make all casinos smoke-free. That would not only protect the players who do not smoke but the casino employees as well.
Are we just worried about COVID-19, or are we concerned about everyone’s health in general? Now is the time to act.