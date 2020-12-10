LETTER: Virus IFR continues to decline despite headlines

(AP)

In October, the Review-Journal published my letter pointing out that deaths from COVID as a percentage of confirmed cases had declined to 1.8 percent. Your Friday headline was “Death toll rising.” Yet the percentage of deaths due to COVID had further declined to 1.4 percent (159,532 confirmed cases/2,249 deaths). Why isn’t the decline in deaths a factor to be considered by the governor in his decision-making about pauses and shutdowns?