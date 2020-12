AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wow. I have just been so worried for so long that the new federal stimulus bill would not include money for Pakistan gender studies and money for Jordan, Africa, Egypt and, of course, The Kennedy Center, as all hard working Americans need the ballet.

Thank you, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Our small-business owners completely understand. We know what’s important. What’s that you say? Term limits?